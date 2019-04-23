Orioles' Dwight Smith: Back in lineup
Smith (quadriceps) is batting third and playing left field Tuesday against the White Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Smith left Sunday's game against the Twins with left quadriceps tightness and sat out Monday's game, though he said at the time that he expected his absence to be a brief one. The outfielder is riding a six-game hitting streak.
