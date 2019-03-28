Orioles' Dwight Smith: Batting second in opener
Smith will start in left field and bat second Thursday in the Orioles' season opener against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Smith appeared to have been competing with Joey Rickard for top duties in right field, but there will be room in the lineup for both players in corner-outfield spots Thursday while Trey Mancini shifts over to designated hitter. It's possible that Renato Nunez eventually settles into the DH role and pushes Mancini back to the outfield, but the Orioles' decision to slot Smith high in the lineup suggests he could retain an edge on playing time over Rickard in that scenario. A career .293/.365/.467 hitter over limited major-league action, Smith might make for a decent depth option in AL-only or deeper mixed leagues.
