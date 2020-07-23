The Orioles activated Smith (not injury related) from the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday.
Smith was a late arrival at summer camp following a positive COVID-19 test, but he has since returned to full health and was cleared to rejoin the team for workouts July 17. Though manager Brandon Hyde had some concerns that Smith wouldn't have sufficient training time ahead of Opening Day, the Orioles' decision to activate him implies they're satisfied with where he stands. Smith is expected to begin the season as a fourth outfielder, with Anthony Santander, Austin Hays and DJ Stewart likely to serve as the club's primary starters.