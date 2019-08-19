Smith (calf) is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment Monday with Triple-A Norfolk, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Smith had been expected to initiate his rehab assignment over the past weekend, but the Orioles opted to give him a few extra days of rest before clearing him for game action. Because he's been on the shelf nearly three weeks with the left calf strain, Smith will likely need to play multiple games in the minors before the Orioles are comfortable with activating him from the 10-day injured list.

