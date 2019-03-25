Orioles' Dwight Smith: Could open season in starting role
Smith is batting second and starting in right field Monday against the Mets in the Orioles' spring finale, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Trezza speculates that Monday's lineup could be a preview of what to expect from the Orioles in their Opening Day game Thursday against the Yankees. It's possible that the Orioles will add another outfielder to their roster in the aftermath of teams' final cutdowns, but for the time being, manager Brandon Hyde looks ready to proceed with a platoon of Smith and Joey Rickard at the corner-outfield spot opposite Trey Mancini. Hitting second for a rebuilding Baltimore squad isn't as cushy of landing spot for Smith as it would be on nearly any other team, but it might be enough to make him quality roster filler in AL-only formats. Smith has acquitted himself well in his limited MLB action to date with a .293/.365/.467 career line and has decent odds of reaching double-digit steals and home runs if he ends up seeing 400-plus plate appearances this season.
