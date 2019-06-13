Orioles' Dwight Smith: Could return over weekend
Smith (concussion) could be activated from the 7-day injured list over the weekend, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Smith landed on the 7-day injured list last Friday following a collision with the outfield fence. While the outfielder was initially expected to be sidelined for a while, it now sounds like he could return after a brief (possibly minimal) stay on the shelf. Smith took batting practice on the field Thursday, and he could return during the team's three-game series against the Red Sox if he passes a few more tests in the coming days.
