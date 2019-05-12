Smith went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Angels.

Smith tied the score with a two-run blast off Matt Harvey in the bottom of the first inning for the only runs the Orioles would score. The 26-year-old has a solid .280/.325/.490 slash line with nine doubles, seven home runs and 25 RBI.

