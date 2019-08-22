Smith (calf) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday.

Smith is 7-for-16 with a home run, five RBI and three runs scored in his four rehab start, but the 26-year-old will have a longer stay in the minors following his demotion Thursday. Prior to landing on the injured list with a left calf strain, the left-handed hitting outfielder posted a disappointing .161/.238/.232 slashline across 63 July plate appearances.