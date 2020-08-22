Smith was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Saturday in a corresponding move to Mason Williams having his contract selected by the team.

Smith originally appeared to have had the everyday left field position locked down but was recently been benched in three of the team's last seven games. The promotion for Orioles' top prospect Ryan Mountcastle definitely played a part in Smith's demotion as he was given the start in left field Saturday for his major league debut. Smith was struggling at the plate hitting a meager .222/.306/.365 with two home runs and six RBI across 72 plate appearances. There is still no telling what the Orioles plan to do with the 27-year-old outfielder but an official decision will come within the next week.