Smith went 2-for-5 with a two-run double and two-run homer in an 8-1 victory against the Red Sox on Monday.

Owners would probably like to see a little more consistency from Smith, but he does have three two-hit games over the last week. During that stretch, his average has largely stayed the same, though, at .270. He also has seven extra-base hits, including three homers, 10 RBI, 12 runs and two stolen bases in 63 at-bats.