Orioles' Dwight Smith: Drives in six
Smith went 3-for-4 with a walk, double, homer, six RBI and two runs scored Tuesday against the Rangers.
Smith kicked off his impressive effort with a three-run homer in the first frame, his 11th of the season. He followed that up with a bases-clearing three-RBI double in the fourth inning. It was his second big performance in the past four games, as he also drove in four on May 31 against the Giants. Despite playing for the lowly Orioles, Smith has offered a .257/.302/.477 line and also chipped in 41 RBI and 31 runs across 57 games.
