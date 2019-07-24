Smith went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

It's the outfielder's 12th homer of the year but his first since June 4, as Smith has been slashing a woeful .182/.267/.242 in 19 games since returning to the lineup from a concussion. He has hit safely in four straight games, however, and another hot streak would likely put him right back in the lineup on an everyday basis.