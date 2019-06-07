Smith left Thursday's game against the Rangers after running into the outfield fence, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Smith made a stellar catch at the wall to end the inning, but he paid the price and had to leave the contest with an injury. The location and extent of the issue remain unknown at this time. Keon Broxton entered the game to play center field, while Stevie Wilkerson moved to left following Smith's departure.