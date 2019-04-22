Smith (quadriceps) said his leg is fine and he expects to rejoin the starting lineup Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Smith exited Sunday's game against the Twins with left quadriceps tightness, though it doesn't sound like the issue will force him to miss more than a game. The outfielder said he could have played Monday, but the Orioles evidently wanted to play it safe with him. His return should push Stevie Wilkerson, who is starting in left field Monday, back to the bench.