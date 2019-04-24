Smith went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 9-1 win over the White Sox.

Smith exited Sunday's game with left quad tightness and was held out of the lineup Monday, but showed no issues in his return to action. The 26-year-old is riding a seven-game hit streak in which he is 10-for-29 with three doubles, three home runs and 12 RBI.

