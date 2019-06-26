Smith is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Padres, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Smith has started five straight games since returning from the injured list, going 6-for-16 (.375) with a pair of doubles and a 4:3 BB:K during that stretch. Trey Mancini and Anthony Santander are covering the corner outfield spots in this one.

