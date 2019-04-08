Orioles' Dwight Smith: Gets first day off
Smith is on the bench for the first time this season Monday against Oakland.
Smith played left field in each of the Orioles' first nine games and had a hit in each of the team's first eight before an 0-for-4 performance Sunday. Joey Rickard will slide over to left field Monday, with Trey Mancini starting in right.
More News
-
Orioles' Dwight Smith: Hitting second versus lefty•
-
Orioles' Dwight Smith: Batting second in opener•
-
Orioles' Dwight Smith: Could open season in starting role•
-
Orioles' Dwight Smith: Traded to Baltimore•
-
Blue Jays' Dwight Smith: Removed from roster•
-
Blue Jays' Dwight Smith: Back in big leagues•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Advanced Stats Primer for Hitters
Confused by some of the stats or terminology used in Fantasy analysis these days? Here's a...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...