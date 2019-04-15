Smith (leg) will start in left field and bat third Monday against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The Orioles scratched Smith ahead of Sunday's 4-0 loss with a sore right leg, but the 26-year-old assuaged any concerns about his health by making a pinch-hitting appearance in the contest. After a day out of the lineup, Smith is apparently ready to resume his usual duties in the field and should be slated for a full slate of starts during the Orioles' seven-game week.