Orioles' Dwight Smith: Good to go Monday
Smith (leg) will start in left field and bat third Monday against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
The Orioles scratched Smith ahead of Sunday's 4-0 loss with a sore right leg, but the 26-year-old assuaged any concerns about his health by making a pinch-hitting appearance in the contest. After a day out of the lineup, Smith is apparently ready to resume his usual duties in the field and should be slated for a full slate of starts during the Orioles' seven-game week.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Who's got the ninth?
Find some help in the ninth inning, plus more options to add heading into Week 4 of the Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 4 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal