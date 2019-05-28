Smith is not starting Tuesday against Detroit, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Smith sits for the third time in the last seven games. His playing time has been threatened first by the trade for Keon Broxton and now by the promotion of DJ Stewart, but his .264/.307/.472 slash line should still be good enough to keep him in the lineup on a regular basis. Stevie Wilkerson starts in left field Tuesday.

