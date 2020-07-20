The Orioles placed Smith (not injury related) on the COVID-19 injured list Monday.
Per Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun, Smith revealed in a video call Saturday that his delayed arrival at summer camp was due to a positive COVID-19 test, which occurred July 1 as part of the Orioles' intake testing process at Camden Yards. Smith indicated that he was asymptomatic, but he wasn't cleared to join the Orioles for workouts for more than two weeks. Per Joe Trezza of MLB.com, manager Brandon Hyde said Smith is eligible to come off the IL at any time, so the outfielder could still break camp with the club if the Orioles are convinced that he's gotten sufficient reps in ahead of Opening Day.