Orioles' Dwight Smith: Hits 13th homer
Smith went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, three RBI and two runs in an 11-4 victory against the Blue Jays on Tuesday.
This was Smith's first homer since July 23. The 26-year-old only had two homers in his career prior to this season, but despite the drought, he now hit 13 long balls in 99 games this season. The three hits also raise Smith's average to its highest mark since the beginning of July. He is batting .243 with 13 home runs, 53 RBI, 46 runs and five steals in 350 at-bats this season.
