Smith went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and two RBI in an 8-5 loss to the Athletics on Thursday.

The 26-year-old has a hit in 10 of 12 games this season, but this was his first home run of the year. While Smith isn't really known for his power, he did go deep five times in 40 at-bats during spring training. He is hitting .280 with four extra-base hits, four RBI, eight runs and two steals in 12 games this season.