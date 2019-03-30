Smith will bat second and start in left field Saturday against the Yankees, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The lefty-hitting Smith will bat out of the two hole for the second time in as many games, with his assignment Saturday being especially noteworthy given that it will come against a southpaw pitcher (James Paxton). The 26-year-old appears locked into a full-time role at the moment and is a must-roster option in AL-only formats, but fantasy managers in deeper mixed leagues may be better off taking a wait-and-see approach with a player who has made only 107 career plate appearances in the majors and wasn't a highly touted prospect.