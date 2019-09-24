Smith is starting in left field and hitting sixth Tuesday against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Toronto's starting pitcher (Anthony Kay) was scratched due to a back injury, prompting the Orioles to switch up their starting lineup. Anthony Santander is heading to the bench to make room in the lineup for Smith, who is slashing .229/.270/.314 with two walks and 10 strikeouts since the start of September (14 games).