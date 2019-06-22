Smith went 3-for-4 with an RBI single and two runs scored in Friday's 10-9 loss to the Mariners.

Smith helped to ignite a five-run sixth inning by plating Jonathan Villar before scoring on Chance Sisco's double. The outfielder had his first three-hit games since June 4, having missed roughly two weeks with a concussion. Smith is batting .254/.303/.461 with 12 homers, 42 RBI and 33 runs scored in 61 games this season.