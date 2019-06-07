Orioles' Dwight Smith: Lands on 7-day IL
Smith (concussion) was placed on the 7-day injured list Friday.
Manager Brandon Hyde said Thursday that Smith is expected to "be out for a while" after a violent collision with the outfield fence, so his move to the IL was to be expected. The 26-year-old is dealing with the concussion, has a sore jaw and underwent X-rays on his shoulder, though the results of the test are not yet known. The 26-year-old currently has no timetable for his return.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 12 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...
-
Prospects: What to do with Hiura, Robert
How soon before we see Keston Hiura again? Is there any chance we see Luis Robert? Scott White...
-
Kimbrel a sure thing?
Hasty build-ups following delayed signings haven't always turned out so well for the pitchers...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says he still agrees with Scott White's "sell high" take on Austin Riley, and...