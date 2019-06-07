Smith (concussion) was placed on the 7-day injured list Friday.

Manager Brandon Hyde said Thursday that Smith is expected to "be out for a while" after a violent collision with the outfield fence, so his move to the IL was to be expected. The 26-year-old is dealing with the concussion, has a sore jaw and underwent X-rays on his shoulder, though the results of the test are not yet known. The 26-year-old currently has no timetable for his return.

