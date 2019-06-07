Smith is expected to "be out for a while," according to manager Brandon Hyde, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. "He's going through concussion protocol, they're going to X-ray his shoulder up here that he banged in the wall and he's holding his jaw. It was like a car wreck."

The initial diagnosis doesn't look good for Smith, who's dealing with a variety of injuries after crashing into the outfield fence during Thursday's matchup. The Orioles should know more on his status in the near future, though a trip to the injured list appears likely at this point.