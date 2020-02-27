Orioles' Dwight Smith: May be hurt by lack of versatility
Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Thursday that Smith won't be a backup option in center field and is viewed primarily as a left fielder, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. "Smitty's most comfortable in left. I think there's a situation where he could play right, but he's not a center field option for me."
Considering that Anthony Santander and Trey Mancini are viewed as the primary options in left and right field, respectively, it's not ideal that Smith isn't trusted to play center, which is normally a requirement for a fourth outfielder. The addition of an extra active roster spot for MLB teams in 2020 along with DJ Stewart's (ankle) ongoing recovery from offseason surgery helps Smith's case for breaking camp with the big club, but the 27-year-old may need to elevate his production at the plate to ensure he keeps a spot in Baltimore all season. He started out hot in 2019 before fading badly in the second half, wrapping up his first year in Baltimore with a .241/.297/.412 slash line (83 wRC+).
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Post-hype hitting prospect sleepers
Waiting a year can pay off big with players like these 10 available at a discount from 2019...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Polanco
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP Review: 12 overrated players
If you're paying up for power bats, you're doing it wrong. Scott White reveals some of the...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Ronald Acuna over Mike Trout is one thing, but Trea Turner over Alex Bregman? Adalberto Mondesi...
-
Stanton injury: How low does he go?
Giancarlo Stanton's latest injury could send his ADP tumbling, but it could also make him an...