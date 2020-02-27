Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Thursday that Smith won't be a backup option in center field and is viewed primarily as a left fielder, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. "Smitty's most comfortable in left. I think there's a situation where he could play right, but he's not a center field option for me."

Considering that Anthony Santander and Trey Mancini are viewed as the primary options in left and right field, respectively, it's not ideal that Smith isn't trusted to play center, which is normally a requirement for a fourth outfielder. The addition of an extra active roster spot for MLB teams in 2020 along with DJ Stewart's (ankle) ongoing recovery from offseason surgery helps Smith's case for breaking camp with the big club, but the 27-year-old may need to elevate his production at the plate to ensure he keeps a spot in Baltimore all season. He started out hot in 2019 before fading badly in the second half, wrapping up his first year in Baltimore with a .241/.297/.412 slash line (83 wRC+).