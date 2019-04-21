Smith (quad) will not have an MRI after exiting Sunday's game against the Twins early, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Smith isn't expected to be included in the Orioles' lineup Monday, but the lack of an MRI does suggest his quad injury isn't serious. He further elaborated on his status saying that the injury felt like a cramp or spasm, giving hope that he won't be out long-term. Smith has gotten off to a nice start to the season, hitting .289/.333/.506 through 90 plate appearances.