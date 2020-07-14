Smith had yet to report to the Orioles' facility for summer camp as of Monday due to an unspecified issue, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Due to privacy reasons, manager Brandon Hyde hasn't been able to provide an explanation behind the absences of Smith and fellow outfielder Anthony Santander, both of whom have yet to train with the team. Per Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun, Hyde said over the weekend that it would be "challenging" for players not yet involved in camp to be ready for the start of the season July 24 in Boston, so even if he reports in the next few days, Smith be excluded from the 30-man Opening Day roster. If both Smith and Santander aren't available to begin the season, Cedric Mullins and Mason Williams would be in good shape to make the roster as third and fourth outfielders.