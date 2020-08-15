Smith isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Nationals.
Smith went 1-for-4 with one RBI in Friday's blowout loss to the Nationals, and he'll get a day off Saturday. Pat Valaika will start in left field, batting sixth.
