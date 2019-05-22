Smith is not starting Wednesday against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Smith sits for the first time in exactly a month. Joey Rickard starts in left field in his place. Keon Broxton, acquired in a trade from the Mets on Wednesday, is likely to shake up the playing time in the Orioles' outfield, but Smith's regular role and .781 OPS make him an unlikely candidate to lose much time.

