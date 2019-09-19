Play

Smith is not in Thursday's lineup against the Blue Jays.

A righty (Wilmer Font) is working as the opener for Toronto, but a lefty (Anthony Kay) will work as the primary pitcher, which is why the lefty-hitting Smith will head to the bench. Mark Trumbo is starting at designated hitter, which shifts Renato Nunez to first base and Trey Mancini to the outfield.

