Smith went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk during a 5-1 victory against the Angels on Sunday.

With his second homer of the weekend, Smith now has 17 extra-base hits, including eight bombs. That's helped the 26-year-old post a .510 slugging percentage this season. He is also hitting .286 with 27 RBI, 25 runs and four steals in 147 at-bats.