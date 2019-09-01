Orioles' Dwight Smith: Recalled, starting Sunday
The Orioles recalled Smith from Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday. He'll start in left field and bat seventh in the Orioles' series finale versus the Royals, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Smith will join Baltimore as a September callup after going 13-for-37 with two home runs and 11 RBI in nine games with the Triple-A club following his activation from the injured list and subsequent demotion in August. The 26-year-old previously filled a full-time gig in the Orioles outfield earlier this season, but he won't necessarily be in store for a regular role in the final month of the campaign.
