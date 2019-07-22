Smith is not in the lineup Monday against the Diamondbacks, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Smith is just 2-for-35 (.057) through nine games this month, so he'll retreat to the bench for Monday's series opener with lefty Robbie Ray starting for the opposition. In his absence, Stevie Wilkerson is starting in the outfield and hitting seventh.

