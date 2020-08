Smith will start in left field and bat fifth Sunday against the Nationals, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Following DJ Stewart's demotion to the Orioles' alternate site Wednesday, Smith has emerged as the team's clear top option in left field. Though he'll be making his fourth straight start Sunday, Smith is still sitting on a meager .281 on-base percentage on the season. As such, Smith may not have an especially long leash in a full-time role.