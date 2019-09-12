Smith is not in the lineup Thursday against the Dodgers, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Smith will head to the bench for the third time in four games as the Orioles go with an outfield consisting of Anthony Santander, Austin Hays and DJ Stewart in this one. Since the start of September, Smith is 3-for-15 with a double and two RBI in six games.

More News
Our Latest Stories