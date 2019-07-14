Smith is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

One of the Orioles' few capable performers through the first two months of the season, Smith has seen his effectiveness wane since returning to action a few weeks ago following a brief stint on the injured list. Over his first 15 games back from the IL, Smith is batting just .167/.246/.222, and that offensive downturn is beginning to cost him playing time. He'll sit for the fourth time in six games while manager Brandon Hyde rolls with an outfield of Anthony Santander, Stevie Wilkerson an Trey Mancini.