Smith is not in Thursday's lineup against the Rangers, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Since rejoining the big club at the beginning of September, Smith has gone 0-for-7 with a pair of strikeouts in three games. The Orioles will go with an outfield consisting of Anthony Santander, Stevie Wilkerson and Trey Mancini against left-hander Kolby Allard on Thursday.