Smith is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Twins, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Smith went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a walk in the matinee but will head to the bench for the second game. Joey Rickard, Cedric Mullins and Trey Mancini will man the outfield from left to right for the Orioles.