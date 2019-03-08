Smith was sent from Toronto to Baltimore on Friday in exchange for international signing bonus money.

Smith was the odd man out in Toronto but finds himself on another roster which lacks established outfielders. The 26-year-old was never a particularly promising prospect, but his .293/.365/.467 line in 47 career major-league games suggests at least some promise. He'll have a shot at deep-league relevance if he can stand out from a group of similarly unproven options to carve out a role with his new team.