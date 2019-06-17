Manager Brandon Hyde said Sunday that Smith (concussion) would begin a minor-league rehab assignment this week before likely rejoining the Orioles for their West Coast road trip that begins Monday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com repots.

The Orioles were initially hopeful that Smith would be ready to return from the 7-day injured list this weekend when first eligible, but the outfielder failed to recover from his concussion as quickly as anticipated. During Smith's ongoing absence, Anthony Santander has settled into an everyday role in the outfield, starting each of the past nine games while going 12-for-35 (.342 average).