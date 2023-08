The Orioles promoted Beavers from High-A Aberdeen to Double-A Bowie on Wednesday.

Beavers, the 33rd overall pick in the 2022 First-Year Player Draft, earned the move to the Eastern League after posting an .832 OPS while walking in 13.9 percent of his plate appearances and stealing 22 bases in 28 attempts. The 21-year-old hit only nine home runs in his 85 games at Aberdeen, but at 6-foot-4, he possesses the sort of frame to add power as he matures.