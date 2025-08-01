default-cbs-image
GM Mike Elias said Friday that Beavers is close to making his MLB debut and that it would be "beneficial" for him to get a taste of the majors this year, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

The Orioles have some at-bats to fill following the departures of Ramon Laureano, Ryan O'Hearn and Cedric Mullins at the trade deadline, though Beavers could be more of a late-season promotion. The 23-year-old outfielder has 14 homers and 22 stolen bases with a .916 OPS in his first full season at the Triple-A level this year.

