Beavers is slashing .309/.407/.596 with five home runs and three steals in his last 25 games for High-A Aberdeen.

He has a 19.5 percent strikeout rate and 15 percent walk rate over this red-hot stretch, and could be in line for a promotion to Double-A in the coming days/weeks. Beavers, who hits left-handed, has seen the majority of his starts in right field while also getting some work in center field in his first full season.