Beavers went 2-for-9 with two home runs, five RBI and two runs scored across both games of Friday's doubleheader against the Yankees.

Beavers launched his first career grand slam in Game 1 before adding a solo shot in the ninth inning of Game 2. The 25-year-old is trying to put an exclamation point on what has been a forgettable September, as he entered Friday hitting just .162 over 19 games in the month. Overall, he's slashing .228/.307/.373 with nine homers, 44 RBI, 41 runs scored and five steals across 363 plate appearances in his first full major-league campaign.