Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Activated prior to Friday's start
Bundy (ankle) was activated off the 10-day disabled list Friday ahead of Friday's start at Minnesota.
Bundy has been on the disabled list since late June and miss a few more than the 10-day minimum, partially so he wouldn't have to hit in a National League ballpark earlier this week. The 25-year-old has a 3.75 ERA and 1.21 WHIP with 108 strikeouts across 96 innings this season, but has a 2.60 ERA and 0.98 WHIP and .192 opponent batting average over his last eight starts.
