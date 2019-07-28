Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Allows four runs in no-decision
Bundy allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks across five innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Angels. He struck out three.
Despite allowing his share of baserunners, Bundy made it through five having only been scored upon via a two-run home run from Matt Thaiss. Unfortunately, he came back out for the sixth and put the leadoff hitter on before Albert Pujols delivered a two-run shot of his own. Bundy's final line is a bit underwhelming, but he pitched well on the heels of a quality start in his previous outing. He'll take a 5.24 ERA into his next start at home against the Blue Jays.
