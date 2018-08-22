Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Allows seven runs to earn loss

Bundy (7-12) took the loss against the Blue Jays on Tuesday, allowing seven runs on 10 hits over four innings. He struck out three and did not issue a walk.

Bundy never looked comfortable on the mound Tuesday, and was chased after allowing back-to-back home runs to begin the fifth inning. The 25-year-old has allowed seven earned runs in each of his last three starts, being knocked around for 29 hits across 14.1 innings. He now has a 5.31 ERA and 1.38 WHIP with 140 strikeouts over 135.2 innings.